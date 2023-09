Chavez (shin) is set to begin a rehab assignment Tuesday with Triple-A Gwinnett.

Chavez has been on the shelf since mid-June due to a microfracture in his left shin, but he's thrown several rounds of live batting practice without issue and will now return to live appearances on the farm. The veteran reliever could be an option again for Atlanta's bullpen within the next week if all goes well during his minor-league rehab stint.