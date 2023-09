Chavez (shin) threw another round of live batting practice Friday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

That could be the final step before he is cleared to begin a minor-league rehab assignment. Chavez has been out since mid-June because of a microfracture in his left shin, but he looks poised to return to Atlanta's bullpen for the closing weeks of the regular season. He'd registered a 1.55 ERA and 36:9 KBB in 29 innings prior to the lengthy IL stint.