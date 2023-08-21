Chavez (shin) said Monday that he threw a live batting practice session without any discomfort, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The 40-year-old right-hander has been on the shelf since mid-June with what was initially diagnosed as a left shin contusion, but after he underwent an MRI once the swelling on his leg subsided, he was revealed to have suffered a microfracture. The updated diagnosis explains why Chavez has been on the mend for nearly two months, but he appears to be nearly healed up from the microfracture. Chavez said he'll first need to prove that he can run at full speed and field his position without issue before getting the green light to head out on a rehab assignment, possibly within the next week or two.