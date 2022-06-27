Chavez walked one and struck out one in one-third of an inning Sunday to record his third hold of the season in an extra-innings loss to the Dodgers.

Entering the game with two outs in the seventh inning and a runner on first base, Chavez walked Trayce Thompson before fanning Trea Turner. The right-hander appears to have moved into a higher-leverage role in the Atlanta bullpen, as all three of his holds have come in his last four appearances -- part of a 10-game scoreless streak that has seen Chavez post a 0.89 WHIP and 14:4 K:BB over his last 12.1 innings.