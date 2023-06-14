Additional tests on Chavez's left leg came back negative Wednesday, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Chavez was removed from Wednesday's game after getting hit by a comebacker, but all tests have confirmed that no significant damage was done. More information regarding a return for Chavez will likely come Thursday, but the veteran reliever is officially listed as day-to-day.
More News
-
Braves' Jesse Chavez: Avoids leg fracture•
-
Braves' Jesse Chavez: Exits after being hit by comebacker•
-
Braves' Jesse Chavez: Functions well as opener•
-
Braves' Jesse Chavez: Starting Saturday vs. Mariners•
-
Braves' Jesse Chavez: Notches league-leading seventh hold•
-
Braves' Jesse Chavez: Collects rare save•