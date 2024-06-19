Chavez has a 1.21 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 24:10 K:BB through 29.2 innings over 23 appearances this season.

The 40-year-old right-hander is on his fourth stint with Atlanta during his 17-year career, and Chavez is once again proving to be a valuable piece of the team's bullpen. His low-leverage role limits his fantasy value -- he has zero saves or holds, and his only win came back on March 30 -- but he's worked more than an inning in four of his last seven appearances, helping to keep the team's higher-leverage options fresh.