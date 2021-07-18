Pederson went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run Saturday in Atlanta's 9-0 win over Tampa Bay.
Batting out of the leadoff spot in his team debut, Pederson flied out and grounded out in his first two at-bats, but he played a key part in Atlanta's game-breaking six-run fourth inning. His two-run blast off Josh Fleming was one of four extra-base hits in the inning for Atlanta. Given that the lefty-hitting Pederson was setting the table against a southpaw in Fleming, the outfielder looks like he'll be given a full-time look in the leadoff role for his new team after being dealt by the Cubs.