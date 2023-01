Jimenez signed a one-year, $2.765 million contract with the Braves to avoid arbitration, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Acquired from the Tigers via trade last month, Jimenez is slated to help set up for Raisel Iglesias in his new digs. The righty finally broke out in 2022 with a 3.49 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 77:13 K:BB over 56.2 innings.