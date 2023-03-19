Jimenez struck out one in a perfect sixth inning during Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Phillies.

The right-hander was acquired from Detroit in the offseason to join Atlanta's set-up crew behind closer Raisel Iglesias, but Jimenez underwent back surgery last October and has been brought along slowly in camp. His Opening Day availability doesn't seem to be in jeopardy, however. The 28-year-old posted the best numbers of his career in 2022 with a 3.49 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 33.3 percent strikeout rate, and Jimenez should easily be able to top last year's 11 holds with consistent high-leverage work for a much better team.