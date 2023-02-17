Jimenez is already throwing side sessions and is expected to be fully recovered from offseason back surgery prior to Opening Day, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports. "Oh, yeah, he's fine," Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said Thursday.

The right-hander had a breakout season for Detroit in 2022, posting a career-best 33.3 percent strikeout rate and 5.6 percent walk rate over 56.2 innings, but a lumbar strain ended his campaign a couple weeks early. Dealt to Atlanta in December, Jimenez should be one of the team's top setup men in 2023 alongside A.J. Minter, and he could get some save chances should closer Raisel Iglesias be unavailable at any point.