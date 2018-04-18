Braves' Johan Camargo: Activated from DL
Camargo (oblique) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Wednesday.
Camargo has been battling an oblique injury all season, but he's finally ready to join the Braves after having his initial return date pushed back multiple times. The 24-year-old has appeared in 10 minor-league rehab games with Triple-A Gwinnett and High-A Modesto, going 11-for-41 (.268) with three homers. That included a 3-for-5 showing Wednesday, so while he'll be in uniform for the Braves, Ryan Flaherty will remain in the lineup as the team's starting third baseman. It's unclear how the Braves initially plan to deploy Camargo, as they may ultimately choose to ease him back into action with Flaherty playing well as the stand-in third baseman.
More News
-
Braves' Johan Camargo: Return from DL not imminent•
-
Braves' Johan Camargo: Homers in third straight game at Triple-A•
-
Braves' Johan Camargo: Nearing activation•
-
Braves' Johan Camargo: Moves rehab to Triple-A•
-
Braves' Johan Camargo: May stay out another week•
-
Braves' Johan Camargo: Headed to High-A for rehab•
-
Podcast: Cueto dominates
From Johnny Cueto’s strikeouts to Patrick Corbin’s slider to Shohei Ohtani’s blister we’re...
-
Trade values for H2H top 200
You could try to make a play for the Astros' Gerrit Cole, but according to our Scott White's...
-
Prospects: Torres pushing for promotion?
Gleyber Torres is off to a nice start, and the Yankees have a need at third base. Could a promotion...
-
Waivers: Hader, Devenski get saves
The reliever position is changing in Fantasy Baseball, and guys like Chris Devenski and Josh...
-
A new (improved?) Lopez
Value hunters remember the Reynaldo Lopez of 2017: lots of upside, disappointing results. But...
-
Podcast: Early Fantasy trends
Which early developments could have a significant Fantasy impact? We’re tracking the important...