Camargo (oblique) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Wednesday.

Camargo has been battling an oblique injury all season, but he's finally ready to join the Braves after having his initial return date pushed back multiple times. The 24-year-old has appeared in 10 minor-league rehab games with Triple-A Gwinnett and High-A Modesto, going 11-for-41 (.268) with three homers. That included a 3-for-5 showing Wednesday, so while he'll be in uniform for the Braves, Ryan Flaherty will remain in the lineup as the team's starting third baseman. It's unclear how the Braves initially plan to deploy Camargo, as they may ultimately choose to ease him back into action with Flaherty playing well as the stand-in third baseman.