Camargo (knee) is expected to begin a rehab assignment next week, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

As long as he doesn't incur any setbacks, Camargo could be in line to come off the disabled list in early September. However, he may not return to being Atlanta's everyday option at shortstop, as Dansby Swanson has taken advantage of Camargo's absence and improved his performance at the plate.