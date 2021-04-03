Camargo was recalled ahead of Saturday's game against the Phillies.
Ehire Adrianza was placed on the injured list as he goes through COVID-19 protocols, so Camargo will serve as the team's utility infielder in the meantime.
More News
-
Braves' Johan Camargo: Doesn't make Opening Day roster•
-
Braves' Johan Camargo: Agrees to terns with Atlanta•
-
Braves' Johan Camargo: Joins playoff roster•
-
Braves' Johan Camargo: Returns to big club•
-
Braves' Johan Camargo: Optioned to alternate site•
-
Braves' Johan Camargo: Sitting in second straight•