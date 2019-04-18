Braves' Johan Camargo: Batting second Thursday
Camargo will start at third base and hit second Thursday against the Diamondbacks, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.
Top third baseman Josh Donaldson is resting for the day game after the night game, paving the way for Camargo to enter the starting nine for the fourth time in five games. Despite his lack of an everyday role, Camargo has thus far replicated his 2018 breakout through the Braves' first 17 contests, posting a .810 OPS in 35 plate appearances.
