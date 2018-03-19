Braves' Johan Camargo: Cleared to swing bat
Camargo (back/oblique) will resume swinging a bat Monday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
If Camargo incurs no renewed soreness with his back or oblique while swinging Monday, the infielder could be cleared to return to Grapefruit League action Wednesday or Thursday. After hitting .299 over 256 plate appearances in a half season of action with the big club in 2017, Camargo is expected to open the season as the Braves' primary third baseman.
More News
-
Braves' Johan Camargo: May not return until next weekend•
-
Braves' Johan Camargo: Will remain sidelined all week•
-
Braves' Johan Camargo: Exits spring game with back tightness•
-
Braves' Johan Camargo: Likely to open as starting third baseman•
-
Braves' Johan Camargo: Current atop depth chart at third•
-
Braves' Johan Camargo: Out of Sunday lineup•
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Roto pitching category targets
What do you need to win in pitching categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Fantasy baseball: Fade Gonzalez, Cain
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Top 100 prospects: Who's ready?
You want prospects? Scott White unveils his annual list tailored specifically for Fantasy owners....
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...
-
H2H Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...