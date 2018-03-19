Camargo (back/oblique) will resume swinging a bat Monday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

If Camargo incurs no renewed soreness with his back or oblique while swinging Monday, the infielder could be cleared to return to Grapefruit League action Wednesday or Thursday. After hitting .299 over 256 plate appearances in a half season of action with the big club in 2017, Camargo is expected to open the season as the Braves' primary third baseman.