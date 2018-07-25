Camargo went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 9-3 loss to the Marlins.

Camargo continued his post-All-Star break hot streak and is now 8-for-18 with a home run, a double and four RBI over the last five games. The 24-year-old has a .261/.357/.441 slash line with 10 home runs in 245 at-bats this season.

