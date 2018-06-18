Braves' Johan Camargo: Collects eighth double
Camergo went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBI in Sunday's 4-1 victory over the Padres.
Camargo helped Atlanta to a two-run lead by plating a pair on a double in the fourth inning. Despite driving in two key runs, he's struggled at the plate through 50 games this season, batting .221 with six homers, 25 RBI and a .341 OBP.
