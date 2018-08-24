Camargo went 3-for-5 with double and RBI on Thursday against the Marlins.

Camargo has collected hits in bunches across his last 14 starts, posting six multi-hit games. Consistently batting fifth in the order, he has come to the plate with plenty of runners on base and taken advantage by driving in 10 runs in that same span. That production has come even without him flashing much power, as Camargo has posted only seven doubles with no triples and one home run in 83 August at-bats.