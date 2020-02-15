Braves' Johan Camargo: Competing for starting job
Camargo, who committed to improving his conditioning and fitness this offseason, will compete in camp with Austin Riley for the starting job at third base, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.
The 26-year-old lost nearly 20 pounds this winter while working out with a performance coach in Tampa rather than staying home in Panama. Camargo saw his numbers drop across the board last year and he could be a better fit as a utility player, but if Riley hasn't yet figured out big-league pitching, Camargo could get a chance to rediscover the form that saw him slug 19 homers with an .806 OPS through 134 games in 2018.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 50 keepers based on 2019 ADP
Sure, in some leagues, it's as easy as keeping your best players, but for leagues that apply...
-
Top 150 dynasty rankings
Dynasty leagues are growing in popularity, but weighing present needs against future hopes...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, 2020 busts
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
First Base Preview: New blood
First isn't as dominant as it has been, but with emerging talent and a deep pool, managers...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, draft guide
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Top 100 Prospects for 2020
Luis Robert and Jesus Luzardo are primed for a significant 2020 impact, but it's Wander Franco...