Camargo, who committed to improving his conditioning and fitness this offseason, will compete in camp with Austin Riley for the starting job at third base, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

The 26-year-old lost nearly 20 pounds this winter while working out with a performance coach in Tampa rather than staying home in Panama. Camargo saw his numbers drop across the board last year and he could be a better fit as a utility player, but if Riley hasn't yet figured out big-league pitching, Camargo could get a chance to rediscover the form that saw him slug 19 homers with an .806 OPS through 134 games in 2018.