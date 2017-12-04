Braves' Johan Camargo: Current atop depth chart at third
Camargo is currently atop the depth chart at third base for the Braves one week before the start of the Winter Meetings, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
With Austin Riley looking like the long-term solution at third base for the Braves, the team is seeking a steady option to hold down the job until Riley is ready (likely in 2019). As a result, Camargo is the leading internal candidate to open the season with the job, but the Braves may find an affordable solution in free agency if the market is soft for a player such as Todd Frazier since Mike Moustakas is also available this winter. Additionally, the list of teams looking for help at third base is reasonably short. Eventually, Camargo will likely end up handling a utility role for the Braves.
