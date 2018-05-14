Camargo is on the bench Monday as the Braves take on the Cubs.

Camargo had started every game at shortstop since Dansby Swanson (wrist) hit the disabled list in early May. He's hitting just .196 through 19 games, but his .339 on-base percentage and .392 slugging percentage are both respectable. He can probably blame BABIP luck at least somewhat for his low batting average, as it sits at just .216 despite a 43.6 percent hard-hit rate. Charlie Culberson will start at shortstop in his place Monday.