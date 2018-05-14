Braves' Johan Camargo: Day off Monday
Camargo is on the bench Monday as the Braves take on the Cubs.
Camargo had started every game at shortstop since Dansby Swanson (wrist) hit the disabled list in early May. He's hitting just .196 through 19 games, but his .339 on-base percentage and .392 slugging percentage are both respectable. He can probably blame BABIP luck at least somewhat for his low batting average, as it sits at just .216 despite a 43.6 percent hard-hit rate. Charlie Culberson will start at shortstop in his place Monday.
More News
-
Waivers: Buying upside and saves
Heath Cummings says it's an exciting week on the waiver wire and time to make some moves.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Bregman
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Kyle Schwarber, fade Yoenis Cespedes
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...