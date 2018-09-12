Camargo left Tuesday's game against the Giants with left groin tightness, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Camargo pulled up while running to first base during the third inning and exited the game. The 24-year-old should be considered day-to-day for now, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him at least out of the lineup Wednesday with a scheduled off day to follow on Thursday.

