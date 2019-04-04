Camargo went 1-for-4 with three RBI and a run scored Wednesday against the Cubs.

Camargo drew the start in left field -- his first start at any position this season -- and delivered a game-winning three-RBI double in the eighth inning. He figures to fill a super-utility role for the team this season, but could become a regular starter at a number of different positions if an injury were to occur.

