Camargo was optioned to Atlanta's alternate training site Saturday, Bill Ladson of MLB.com reports.
It's something of a surprise Camargo didn't make the Opening Day roster, but he was outplayed this spring by Ehire Adrianza and the team elected to go with an extra arm in the bullpen to open the season rather than a five-man bench. Camargo, who has seen action at all four infield spots and the outfield corners over the last two years, could be the first player called back up once Atlanta has a greater need for position depth.