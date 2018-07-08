Camargo went 1-for-4 with two RBI on Saturday against the Brewers.

Camargo came through with a timely single in the first inning to drive in both of his runs. He's now driven in eight runs in his past 10 games, while also recording 12 hits in his last 38 at-bats. The 24-year-old switch-hitter has quietly put together a solid season, hitting .256/.355/.445 through 211 at-bats.