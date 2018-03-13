Braves' Johan Camargo: Exits spring game with back tightness
Manager Brian Snitker said Camargo was removed from Tuesday's spring game with back tightness, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
The good news is Snitker said the issue wasn't a big deal. Camargo will still likely get Wednesday off as the team plays it safe with him, but it doesn't sound like the injury will keep him sidelined for too long. The 24-year-old, who is expected to open the season as the Braves' primary third baseman, is 7-for-29 (.241) so far in Grapefruit League action.
More News
-
Braves' Johan Camargo: Likely to open as starting third baseman•
-
Braves' Johan Camargo: Current atop depth chart at third•
-
Braves' Johan Camargo: Out of Sunday lineup•
-
Braves' Johan Camargo: Out of lineup Friday•
-
Braves' Johan Camargo: Heads to bench Thursday•
-
Braves' Johan Camargo: Out of Wednesday's lineup•
-
Judge the new Howard?
You may think we've never seen a player like Aaron Judge before, but you don't need to go that...
-
Spring Takes: Leone, Bedrosian to close?
A couple of surprising closer candidates have emerged, according to Scott White, who also looks...
-
Draft Strategy: Innings a priority
Think you know what makes a good Fantasy pitcher? Our Scott White says the formula is changing...
-
SportsLine: Fade Hosmer, Godley
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Podcast: Who's third overall pick?
On today’s show we debate Trea Turner vs. Nolan Arenado third overall and tell you what you...
-
Spring Takes: New heights for DeShields?
Our Scott White looks at Delino DeShields' stolen base potential, Lucas Giolito's breakout...