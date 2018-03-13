Manager Brian Snitker said Camargo was removed from Tuesday's spring game with back tightness, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The good news is Snitker said the issue wasn't a big deal. Camargo will still likely get Wednesday off as the team plays it safe with him, but it doesn't sound like the injury will keep him sidelined for too long. The 24-year-old, who is expected to open the season as the Braves' primary third baseman, is 7-for-29 (.241) so far in Grapefruit League action.