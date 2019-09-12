Camargo was removed from Wednesday's game against the Phillies after fouling a ball off his right knee area, 680 The Fan Atlanta reports.

Camargo appeared to be in significant pain and wasn't able to put any weight on his right light as he was helped off the field. The 25-year-old was starting his second straight game after going 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and two runs scored Tuesday.

