Camargo (groin) should be penciled into the starting lineup Monday against the Cardinals, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Camargo has been held off the diamond for the past four games due to a left groin issue, but he should be good to go for the start of Atlanta's three-game showdown with St. Louis. The 24-year-old owns a .274/.354/.468 slash line through 419 at-bats (122 games) this season.