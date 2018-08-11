Camargo went 4-for-5 with two doubles, two runs scored and two RBI in Friday's 10-1 win over the Brewers.

The 24-year-old continues to impress at the plate, and Camargo is now slashing .310/.347/.563 in 19 games since the All-Star break with four homers, 12 runs and 13 RBI. Even in shallow fantasy formats, his current form should earn him a consistent spot in the lineup.