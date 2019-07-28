Braves' Johan Camargo: Fourth consecutive start
Camargo will start at shortstop and bat eighth Sunday against the Phillies.
The Braves have settled on Camargo as the primary replacement at shortstop while Dansby Swanson (foot) is stuck on the injured list. With zero hits in 13 at-bats while starting the past three contests, Camargo has yet to take advantage of the opportunity afforded him. For his part, Swanson said he expects to be sidelined for close to the minimum 10 days, leaving Camargo will little time to get his bat going.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy trade chart: Acuna Jr. up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 19 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 19 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Hot-hand pitchers like Reynaldo Lopez and Brad Keller are in line for two starts at the right...
-
Week 19 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The upcoming trade deadline makes for a chaotic Week 19, and the crop of sleeper hitters is...
-
Waivers, winners, losers: Gallo hurt
Who can you find to replace Joey Gallo's power production? Do the Dodgers have a new catcher?...
-
Replacing Rays ace Blake Snell
Blake Snell's season might be over, at least in Fantasy. Here are some options for those attempting...