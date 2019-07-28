Camargo will start at shortstop and bat eighth Sunday against the Phillies.

The Braves have settled on Camargo as the primary replacement at shortstop while Dansby Swanson (foot) is stuck on the injured list. With zero hits in 13 at-bats while starting the past three contests, Camargo has yet to take advantage of the opportunity afforded him. For his part, Swanson said he expects to be sidelined for close to the minimum 10 days, leaving Camargo will little time to get his bat going.

