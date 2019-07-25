Camargo got the start at shortstop and hit seventh during Wednesday's loss to the Royals, going 0-for-3.

The 25-year-old utility player has gotten only two starts in 12 games since the All-Star break, and his .639 OPS on the year isn't making a strong case for a larger role. Camargo would likely need an injury somewhere on the Atlanta infield to be worth fantasy consideration even in deeper formats.