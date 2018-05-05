Camargo started at shortstop in Friday's loss to the Giants, going 1-for-2 with two walks.

Dansby Swanson (wrist) hit the disabled list Friday, which pushes Camargo into the starting nine for the Braves. The switch hitter has a .280/.400/.680 with two homers in 30 plate appearances to begin the season, and while he likely won't maintain that pace he should be able to provide some short-term fantasy value while Swanson is sidelined.