Braves' Johan Camargo: Gets start at shortstop Friday
Camargo started at shortstop in Friday's loss to the Giants, going 1-for-2 with two walks.
Dansby Swanson (wrist) hit the disabled list Friday, which pushes Camargo into the starting nine for the Braves. The switch hitter has a .280/.400/.680 with two homers in 30 plate appearances to begin the season, and while he likely won't maintain that pace he should be able to provide some short-term fantasy value while Swanson is sidelined.
More News
-
Braves' Johan Camargo: Headed for utility role•
-
Braves' Johan Camargo: Set for first start•
-
Braves' Johan Camargo: Still not starting•
-
Braves' Johan Camargo: Activated from DL•
-
Braves' Johan Camargo: Return from DL not imminent•
-
Braves' Johan Camargo: Homers in third straight game at Triple-A•
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....
-
Bullpen Report: A Hader-Jeffress split
Nearly one-third of the league is experiencing closer turmoil right now. Our Scott White attempts...