Camargo went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored Thursday against the Diamondbacks.

Camargo took Zack Greinke deep in the sixth inning, his 16th home run of the season. While he has cooled off a bit since ending August by recording multiple hits in three consecutive games, Camargo has managed at least one hit in four of six games in September. The 24-year-old has built on a solid 2017 debut by hitting .276/.358/.460 across 399 at-bats.