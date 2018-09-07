Braves' Johan Camargo: Goes deep
Camargo went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored Thursday against the Diamondbacks.
Camargo took Zack Greinke deep in the sixth inning, his 16th home run of the season. While he has cooled off a bit since ending August by recording multiple hits in three consecutive games, Camargo has managed at least one hit in four of six games in September. The 24-year-old has built on a solid 2017 debut by hitting .276/.358/.460 across 399 at-bats.
More News
-
Braves' Johan Camargo: Swats 15th homer•
-
Braves' Johan Camargo: Homers, gathers three hits in loss•
-
Braves' Johan Camargo: Collects three hits•
-
Braves' Johan Camargo: Out of lineup Wednesday•
-
Braves' Johan Camargo: Four hits in win over Brewers•
-
Braves' Johan Camargo: Out of Thursday's lineup•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
So is Ohtani's 2019 value shot?
So it looks like Shohei Ohtani will have Tommy John surgery ... when he's good and ready, anyway....
-
Waivers: Help from Mejia, Robles?
A couple of high-profile call-ups have Fantasy owners seeking answers, but Scott White says...
-
Waivers: Roster expansion reveals stars
The season might be winding down, but with rosters expanding, there's plenty of new faces for...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
A holiday on Monday means a busy week of baseball action, but September call-ups limit the...
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...