Braves' Johan Camargo: Headed for DL with bone bruise
The Braves now report that Camargo was diagnosed with a right knee bone bruise Tuesday. He will be placed on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday.
Camargo was fortunate to avoid any ligament damage in his knee, but he will still require a trip to the disabled list to allow himself ample time to heal. A roster replacement hasn't been announced yet, though Dansby Swanson is the most likely candidate to join the big-league club while Camargo is sidelined. Initial estimates suggest that the shortstop will be out for a couple of weeks.
More News
-
Braves' Johan Camargo: Hyperextends knee Tuesday•
-
Braves' Johan Camargo: Suffers apparent knee injury•
-
Braves' Johan Camargo: Launches third homer Tuesday•
-
Braves' Johan Camargo: Producing well in starting role•
-
Braves' Johan Camargo: Hits first big-league homer•
-
Braves' Johan Camargo: Not in lineup Tuesday•
-
Waivers: Lopez, Woodruff have the talent
Brandon Woodruff is here. Reynaldo Lopez is next. Scott White thinks both could be useful to...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...
-
Waivers: A's sluggers worth adding
The Oakland Athletics have long been out of the playoff race, but a couple of their young hitters...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...