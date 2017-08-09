The Braves now report that Camargo was diagnosed with a right knee bone bruise Tuesday. He will be placed on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday.

Camargo was fortunate to avoid any ligament damage in his knee, but he will still require a trip to the disabled list to allow himself ample time to heal. A roster replacement hasn't been announced yet, though Dansby Swanson is the most likely candidate to join the big-league club while Camargo is sidelined. Initial estimates suggest that the shortstop will be out for a couple of weeks.