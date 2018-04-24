Braves' Johan Camargo: Headed for utility role
Camargo will be used in a utility role moving forward, Gabriel Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
The 24-year-old headed into spring training atop the depth chart at third base, but an oblique injury last month gave Ryan Flaherty an opportunity to seize that job, and now the Braves plan to give Jose Bautista a look at the hot corner as well. Camargo put up a solid .783 OPS in 82 games as a rookie last year, but his minor-league numbers don't suggest he possesses a starter-quality bat, and a role off the bench likely suits him better in the long run.
