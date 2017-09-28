Camargo is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Marlins.

While he's hit an impressive .315/.339/.444 in 54 at-bats this month, Camargo will open on the bench for a second straight contest. In his place, Adonis Garcia will take over at the hot corner, batting sixth. The rookie has shown enough in his first big-league campaign to compete for the starting third baseman job in 2018, assuming the Braves don't look outside the organization for an upgrade.