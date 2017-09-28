Play

Camargo is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Marlins.

While he's hit an impressive .315/.339/.444 in 54 at-bats this month, Camargo will open on the bench for a second straight contest. In his place, Adonis Garcia will take over at the hot corner, batting sixth. The rookie has shown enough in his first big-league campaign to compete for the starting third baseman job in 2018, assuming the Braves don't look outside the organization for an upgrade.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast