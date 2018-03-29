Braves' Johan Camargo: Hits 10-day DL
The Braves placed Camargo (oblique) on the 10-day disabled list Thursday, MLB.com reports.
The DL stint is retroactive to March 26, so Camargo could be activated as soon as April 5. Even if he's not quite ready to go by that time, Camargo doesn't seem likely to miss much more than the minimum 10 days, as he's already resumed running and hitting since suffering the right oblique strain. He'll likely take over as the Braves' primary third baseman once he's healthy.
