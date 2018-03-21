Camargo (back/oblique) hit off of a tee Tuesday, Kevin McAlpin of 680 The Fan reports.

Camargo, who has been sidelined for a little more than a week with a sore back and oblique, has also been running the bases with no issues. While the third baseman is making positive strides in his recovery and reports feeling better, the Braves still aren't certain that he'll be ready to go for the start of the season. His status for Opening Day should clear up in the near future. Rio Ruiz, Charlie Culberson and Danny Santana are all options to fill in at third base should Camargo open the season on the shelf.