Braves' Johan Camargo: Hits off tee
Camargo (back/oblique) hit off of a tee Tuesday, Kevin McAlpin of 680 The Fan reports.
Camargo, who has been sidelined for a little more than a week with a sore back and oblique, has also been running the bases with no issues. While the third baseman is making positive strides in his recovery and reports feeling better, the Braves still aren't certain that he'll be ready to go for the start of the season. His status for Opening Day should clear up in the near future. Rio Ruiz, Charlie Culberson and Danny Santana are all options to fill in at third base should Camargo open the season on the shelf.
More News
-
Braves' Johan Camargo: Opening Day readiness uncertain•
-
Braves' Johan Camargo: Cleared to swing bat•
-
Braves' Johan Camargo: May not return until next weekend•
-
Braves' Johan Camargo: Will remain sidelined all week•
-
Braves' Johan Camargo: Exits spring game with back tightness•
-
Braves' Johan Camargo: Likely to open as starting third baseman•
-
Crowded lineups: Who wins out?
Chris Towers takes a look at those teams that might be too crowded to let everyone live up...
-
Podcast: Sleepers and breakouts
Need some sleepers and breakouts before you draft? Scott White provides four of each on today’s...
-
Spring Takes: Claudio out as closer?
Steven Matz and Matt Harvey are getting attention, but David Price and Julio Teheran deserve...
-
Fantasy baseball: Fade Kershaw, Machado
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Top 10 (non-Acuna) prospects to stash
We all know about Ronald Acuna, but he's not the only top prospect ticketed for the minors...
-
Gallo has star upside
Joey Gallo can become a star by making the same kind of adjustments that turned Giancarlo Stanton...