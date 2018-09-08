Camargo went 3-for-5 with a home run, two doubles, two runs and two RBI in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Hitting from the second spot in the order for the first time since Aug. 30, Camargo was the bright spot for Atlanta's offense with the three-hit effort. He now has home runs in back-to-back games to give him 17 on the season, to go along with a .280 batting average and 68 RBI.