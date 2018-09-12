Camargo (groin) is targeting a Friday return to action against the Nationals, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

He left Tuesday's game against the Giants with left groin tightness and will sit out Wednesday's game as well. The Braves have an off day Thursday, so the hope is that the two days off will be enough to get Camargo back in the lineup for this weekend's series. He said it felt more like a cramp than a strain, and is confident he will be ready to play Friday. Camargo is 10-for-41 with three home runs in 11 September games.