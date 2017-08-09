Camargo was diagnosed with a hyperextended right knee Tuesday.

Camargo suffered the knee injury after coming down awkwardly while hopping over the first base line as he entered the field to start the game. He will undergo an MRI in the coming hours which will provide more details with regards to the severity of the injury. David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Dansby Swanson was removed from his game with Triple-A Gwinnett, so it appears that he could be recalled if Camargo ends up on the DL.