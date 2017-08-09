Braves' Johan Camargo: Hyperextends knee Tuesday
Camargo was diagnosed with a hyperextended right knee Tuesday.
Camargo suffered the knee injury after coming down awkwardly while hopping over the first base line as he entered the field to start the game. He will undergo an MRI in the coming hours which will provide more details with regards to the severity of the injury. David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Dansby Swanson was removed from his game with Triple-A Gwinnett, so it appears that he could be recalled if Camargo ends up on the DL.
More News
-
Braves' Johan Camargo: Suffers apparent knee injury•
-
Braves' Johan Camargo: Launches third homer Tuesday•
-
Braves' Johan Camargo: Producing well in starting role•
-
Braves' Johan Camargo: Hits first big-league homer•
-
Braves' Johan Camargo: Not in lineup Tuesday•
-
Braves' Johan Camargo: Drives in two Tuesday•
-
Waivers: Lopez, Woodruff have the talent
Brandon Woodruff is here. Reynaldo Lopez is next. Scott White thinks both could be useful to...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...
-
Waivers: A's sluggers worth adding
The Oakland Athletics have long been out of the playoff race, but a couple of their young hitters...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...