Camargo was added to Atlanta's NLCS roster Tuesday.
Camargo joins the team in place of Adam Duvall, who suffered an oblique injury in Game 1 on Monday. It's possible he takes Camargo's spot in the lineup and in left field, though it's also possible Pablo Sandoval enters the lineup as a designated hitter, pushing Marcell Ozuna out to left. Camargo is still searching for his first career postseason hit after going hitless in four games back in 2018. He's coming off a season in which he hit just .200/.244/.367 in 35 games.