Camargo went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Sunday against the Diamondbacks.

Camargo took Yoan Lopez deep in the ninth inning to record his 18th home run of the season. He's swung a hot bat of late, clubbing four home runs in his past 10 games to go along with seven RBI and eight runs scored. He's been moved back into the second spot in the order as a result -- he's hit there the last three games -- a promising development for him to continue his counting stat production to close the season.

