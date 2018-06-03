Braves' Johan Camargo: Knocks another homer Saturday
Camargo went 1-for-5 with a three-run homer in Saturday's loss to the Nationals.
Camargo's three-run blast in the bottom of the fifth inning put the Braves up 3-2, though they would ultimately end up losing in 14 innings. It was his third homer in the last five games, and he's now hit safely in eight of the last 10 contests to bring his slash line to .221/.362/.433 on the year.
