Camargo is not in the lineup Sunday against the Red Sox.

Camargo has tallied more walks (19) than strikeouts (15) in his first 97 plate appearances this season, but his concerning .208 batting average is in part being dragged down by a .233 BABIP. His hard-hit percentage is also up nearly 20 percentage points from last season. He'll be given the afternoon off with Charlie Culberson taking over at third base.