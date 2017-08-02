Braves' Johan Camargo: Launches third homer Tuesday
Camargo went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Dodgers.
His eighth-inning blast, Camargo's third homer of the year, accounted for the Braves' only offense on the night. The 23-year-old has the shortstop position to himself right now while Dansby Swanson tries to get right down at Triple-A, but Camargo's slashing just .246/.269/.431 since the All-Star break and still profiles as a utility player in the long term.
