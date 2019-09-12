Camargo (lower leg) was sporting crutches after Wednesday's came but is only expected to be sidelined a couple days, Gabe Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Camargo suffered a right shin bruise Wednesday after fouling a ball off himself, but he appears to have avoided a serious injury. Adeiny Hechavarria and Charlie Culberson should serve as the primary utility players for the Braves while he's sidelined.