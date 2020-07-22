Camargo's hamstring injury didn't seem like a problem during batting practice Wednesday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
Camargo suffered a mild hamstring during an intrasquad game over the weekend. The timing could send him to the injured list for a brief period, though it appears as if he's close to game action. With active rosters expanded to 30 players, it's possible Camargo could avoid the injured list if he's expected to be ready within a few days of Opening Day.
More News
-
Braves' Johan Camargo: Managing hamstring injury•
-
Braves' Johan Camargo: Was headed for Opening Day roster•
-
Braves' Johan Camargo: Could be demoted if not starter•
-
Braves' Johan Camargo: Could be favorite in 3B competition•
-
Braves' Johan Camargo: Set for plenty of at-bats•
-
Braves' Johan Camargo: Competing for starting job•