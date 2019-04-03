Camargo will start in left field and bat sixth Wednesday against the Cubs.

Camargo serves as the Braves' utility man as he's capable of fielding every infield position and sliding into the outfield as is the case Wednesday. He'll fill in for Ender Inciarte in left field with Jon Lester taking the hill for the Cubs. Camargo has five plate appearances so far this year, going 0-for-4 with a walk.

