Camargo suffered a mild hamstring injury during Saturday's intrasquad game, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.
It doesn't appear to be a serious issue, but manager Brian Snitker wouldn't rule out a trip to the injured list given the recency of the injury. Camargo will take things easy for a couple days and will hopefully be ready for Friday's season opener against the Mets.
